NASHVILLE, TN.—February 21, 2022—Carpet and upholstery cleaning franchise leader Chem-Dry today announces the appointment of Dre Carter as the Director of Franchise Development. Carter joins the team with over eight years of franchise development experience and a roster of impressive awards in the franchise industry. He will use his expertise to help drive franchise development, fueling domestic and international growth.

Carter brings a core set of skills in franchise consulting and business development. Prior to joining Chem-Dry, Carter served as the Director of Franchise Development at Altitude Trampoline Parks and previously served as the Director of Business Development at Briggo Coffee. Alongside his vast years of experience, Carter has also been the recipient of the STAR Award for “Best in Franchise Recruitment” by Franchise Update. With his expertise, he will be creating a roadmap for franchisees to join and grow with the Chem-Dry brand.

“Chem-Dry’s track record for being recognized as a Top Global Brand by Entrepreneur magazine proves the brand has a successful model that I truly believe in,” said Carter. “With an inexpensive buy-in, quick setup time, and an average tenure of 18 years for our franchisees, franchising with Chem-Dry is a compelling opportunity that is more than attainable. It’s my goal to help prospective franchisees actualize their dream of business ownership through the Chem-Dry franchise opportunity, and really help make a difference in their lives.”

Chem-Dry recently celebrated its 45th anniversary. Chem-Dry has grown from humble beginnings 45 years ago, to the carpet cleaning market leader today, serving more than 40,000 homes and businesses weekly across 55 countries. Chem-Dry has solidified itself as a category leader and the Healthy Home Authority®. The $5 billion carpet cleaning industry is expected to increase by 1.5% in 2023, and Chem-Dry is poised to continue its market leadership and growth. The brand’s corporate leadership team continues to work tirelessly to keep franchisees ahead of the curve by providing innovative, personalized, high-quality, professional care that delivers on its commitment to making spaces cleaner and healthier.

“With an extensive background in franchising and business development, I am excited to see Dre join our team and use his passion for franchising to strengthen Chem-Dry’s franchise development program,” said D’Wayne Tanner Senior Vice President of Franchise Development for Chem-Dry, part of the BELFOR Franchise Group family of brands. “Dre strongly believes in our company and the model we have in place. I am proud to have someone in this role who truly believes in what we have been doing for 45 years, as we map out our future and capitalize on the growth potential.”

To meet the growing demand for its innovative services, Chem-Dry is actively seeking community-minded entrepreneurs to join the company’s mission of delivering safer, healthier spaces across the globe. Territories are available in prime markets nationwide. Chem-Dry is an industry-leading brand in a large and growing category, that offers its franchise network world-class training and support.

For more information about the Chem-Dry franchise opportunity, call 877-450-4874 or visit chemdryfranchise.com

About Chem-Dry

Founded in 1977, Chem-Dry is the world’s leading carpet and upholstery cleaning service with a network spanning 55 countries and serving over 40,000 homes and businesses a week worldwide. Its green-certified core cleaning solution and proprietary Hot Carbonating Extraction cleaning process provide a deeper clean, allow surfaces to dry faster, and leave homes and workplaces healthier. Chem-Dry is part of the BELFOR Franchise Group family of 13 residential and commercial services brands. For more information about Chem-Dry and to find a local operator, visit www.chemdry.com, or for more information on franchise opportunities, visit www.chemdryfranchise.com.

About BELFOR Franchise Group

BELFOR Franchise Group is the world’s largest residential and commercial services franchise group based on geographic footprint and the number of units. The privately held, multi-concept franchise system is a division of BELFOR Property Restoration, the world’s largest disaster restoration company. For over a decade, BELFOR Franchise Group has empowered entrepreneurs by offering industry-leading training, support and equipment, turnkey business models, and ongoing coaching and business development. BELFOR Franchise Group is the parent organization for 13 of the strongest service-based franchise opportunities for home and commercial cleaning and restoration. The franchise brands include: 1-800 WATER DAMAGE, Chem-Dry & Upholstery Cleaning, COOL-BINZ, DUCTZ International, HOODZ International, N-Hance Wood Refinishing, Blue Kangaroo Packoutz, The Patch Boys, redbox+ Dumpsters, Safer Home Services, WINMAR, 1-800 BOARD UP, and Z PLUMBERZ. For more information, please visit https://belforfranchisegroup.com/.