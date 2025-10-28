Chem-Dry Cleaning Solution Earns EPA Safer Choice Label

Chem-Dry® said that its core cleaning solution, The Natural®, has obtained the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Safer Choice label, certifying it as a product that meets the EPA’s rigorous standards for human health, performance, and sustainability. This is just the latest in a series of industry credentials earned by The Natural, which has previously obtained ECOLOGO®, WoolSafe®, and CleanSeal® designations.

“Everything we do is built on the simple premise that safety and efficacy should always go hand in hand—that it’s possible to have a robust carpet cleaning product that is also appropriate for use around kids and pets, to say nothing of being safer for the planet itself,” said Ed Quinlan, Chem-Dry president. “That’s what makes these validations so meaningful.”

The Natural by Chem-Dry provides reliable carpet cleaning solutions without the need for harsh soaps or detergents. Through the release of carbonated bubbles, The Natural loosens embedded dirt, grit, and grime, drawing them out of the carpet’s fibers for easy removal.

“What consumers should know is that Safer Choice-certified products meet high standards for ingredient safety,” Quinlan said. “At the same time, they achieve the EPA’s stringent criteria for performance—meaning that while they are safer options, they also get the job done.”

The WoolSafe and CleanSeal certifications point to The Natural’s safety, verifying that the product is an effective carpet cleaner that does not entail risk of re-soiling or discoloration. ECOLOGO confirms that The Natural by Chem-Dry is verified for reduced environmental impact.

Chem-Dry boasts a network of franchises that includes over 1,000 locations worldwide. The company is committed to making cleaner, healthier indoor environments through its proprietary solutions for carpet, upholstery, granite countertops, and hard floor surfaces cleaning.

For more information about Chem-Dry’s certifications, click here.