Chem-Dry Announces Opening of New Florida Location

December 27, 2023Cleanfax Staff
Orlando, Florida

Chem-Dry has announce the opening of a new location in Orlando, Florida. The carpet cleaning service is backed by BELFOR Franchise Group.

The location, Prime Chem-Dry, opened in November and is owned and operated by Juliana Pulecio. Pulecio has more than 20 years of experience in the technology industry, along with a background in journalism and public relations. Pulecio is originally from Colombia and moved to Orlando to start her business.

“As a PR professional and a mother who knows the importance of keeping a clean household all too well, I was inspired to go into business with a reputable home cleaning brand,” said Pulecio. “Since a home’s cleanliness begins with its rugs and carpets, my choice to franchise with Chem-Dry was a fairly simple one. Chem-Dry is such a known and respected brand, and I couldn’t be happier with my decision to franchise with them. As I continue to establish Prime Chem-Dry as a carpet cleaning partner homeowners can rely on, I look forward to continuing to build relationships with home and property owners, and offering the brand’s eco-friendly cleaning services across my community.”

For more information, visit chemdry.com.

Read Cleanfax Staff's Posts

Cleanfax Staff

Cleanfax provides cleaning and restoration professionals with information designed to help them manage and grow their businesses.

Follow Cleanfax Staff

Related Posts

Chattanooga Choo Choo

Chattanooga Choo Choo Hotel Opens After $19M Restoration

News
Dayton, Ohio

First Onsite Acquires DryPatrol

Growth & Acquisitions / News
Credit card purchase

Consumers Feeling More Financially Confident Than One Year Ago

News
Drunk at holiday party

Keeping Your Business and Workplace Safe During the Holidays

Health & Safety / News
IICRC logo

IICRC Announces New Standard for Trauma and Crime Scene Cleanup

Health & Safety / News / Training
American Restoration logo

American Restoration Announces Integration of Property Restoration Acquisitions

Growth & Acquisitions / News

Share This Article

Join Our Newsletter

Expert Videos

Popular Content

CoreLogic

CoreLogic: Spearheading Innovation and Technology in the Restoration Industry

Insurance_Webinar_600x300_CF

Insurance Restoration Strategies Unlocked: How to Identify & Conquer Top Challenges in the Industry

AI sales

Is AI Going to Be the Death of the Salesperson?

Grow your social media

The Digital Marketing Demystified Series—Part 2: Grow Your Business with Social Media

Digital Marketing - Part 1

The Digital Marketing Demystified Series—Part 1: World Class Email Marketing

Polls

In which of the following ways do you plan to use or currently use artificial intelligence (AI) to positively impact your cleaning or restoration business? (You can choose more than one answer.)

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...