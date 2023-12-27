Chem-Dry Announces Opening of New Florida Location

Chem-Dry has announce the opening of a new location in Orlando, Florida. The carpet cleaning service is backed by BELFOR Franchise Group.

The location, Prime Chem-Dry, opened in November and is owned and operated by Juliana Pulecio. Pulecio has more than 20 years of experience in the technology industry, along with a background in journalism and public relations. Pulecio is originally from Colombia and moved to Orlando to start her business.

“As a PR professional and a mother who knows the importance of keeping a clean household all too well, I was inspired to go into business with a reputable home cleaning brand,” said Pulecio. “Since a home’s cleanliness begins with its rugs and carpets, my choice to franchise with Chem-Dry was a fairly simple one. Chem-Dry is such a known and respected brand, and I couldn’t be happier with my decision to franchise with them. As I continue to establish Prime Chem-Dry as a carpet cleaning partner homeowners can rely on, I look forward to continuing to build relationships with home and property owners, and offering the brand’s eco-friendly cleaning services across my community.”

For more information, visit chemdry.com.