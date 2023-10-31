Check out the November/December 2023 Digital Edition of CMM Magazine

The November/December issue of Cleaning & Maintenance Management (CMM) magazine is now available online!

This edition examines issues your facility will be dealing with this winter, such as protecting building inhabitants from cold and flu germs lingering on surfaces and in the air, as well as shielding your floors from water, snow, and ice. It debunks myths that are keeping cleaning professionals from utilizing autonomous cleaning robots and examines various types of batteries to determine which will help improve your floorcare equipment ROI. This issue also presents the challenges and opportunities for women working in facility management and explains the benefits of training and mentoring.

Here’s a quick look at what you’ll find in the November/December issue:

Weathering the Cold and Flu Season

Following year-round protocols is your best defense

Debunking Cleaning Automation Myths

Assessing the true ROI of autonomous mobile cleaning robots

Examine Your Battery Options

Smart purchasing tactics will improve your investment in floorcare

Q&A on Female Leadership in Facility Management

Trainees and mentors blaze a trail for women in the industry

Keep Snow, Ice, and Water Off Your Floors This Winter

Protect your facility with a dual-mat system

The Art of Meeting Deadlines and Staying on Schedule

Take action to complete everything on your to-do list

Spread Cleanliness, Not Germs

Best practices for preventing cross contamination

Putting the Employee Break Room to Work

Combine comfort with hygiene and sustainability for a restful space

Check out the table of contents to see all this edition of CMM has to offer including a special profile section of exhibitors at ISSA Show North America 2023.