Check Out the March/April 2023 Digital Edition of ISSA Today
April 19, 2023—
The March/April edition of ISSA Today—now available in digital format for your desktop, smartphone, or tablet―helps you stay up to date on the latest cleaning industry and ISSA-member news.
In the latest issue of ISSA Today magazine, learn how ISSA and distributors have worked together over the past century to strengthen the cleaning industry and find out how your organization can overcome recruitment challenges.
Here’s some of what you can find in the March/April 2023 issue:
- Challenges for Distributors and the Supply Chain in 2023
Preparedness and resilience will help distributors with obstacles.
- Can Work Clothes Spread Germs?
Let’s take a close look at the research.
- Reshaping Distribution Centers and Warehouses
The transformation continues in the world of robotics and the supply chain.
- Avoid the Blindside
ISSA Cleaning Industry Management Standard (CIMS) helps you establish a balanced, structured business model.
- Straight Talk!
The details of all that makes up ISSA, your worldwide cleaning industry association.
- And so much more!
Why not see for yourself? Check out this edition’s table of contents to get started.
February 21, 2023