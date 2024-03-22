Celebrate International Cleaning Week With ISSA

March 22, 2024Cleanfax Staff
ISSA ICW - RGB - Full Color

International Cleaning Week takes place March 24 – 30, 2024. The week-long event hosted by ISSA, the worldwide cleaning industry association, is a global celebration to honor frontline cleaning professionals and raise awareness of the value of clean.

ISSA has hosted National Cleaning Week at the end of March for the past four years. Based on the event’s tremendous success in the United States, this year ISSA is expanding the reach of this week-long public acknowledgment of the industry’s positive impact on the economy and the importance of cleaning on public health.

“ISSA is thrilled to build on the success of National Cleaning Week by hosting the first International Cleaning Week,” said ISSA Executive Director John Barrett. “This expanded scope reflects the value of clean and the importance of cleaning for health, both in public places and in our homes.”

International Cleaning Week represents a unique opportunity to learn more about proper cleaning, indoor air quality (IAQ), and how a safe, clean home reduces stress and boosts productivity.

In honor of International Cleaning Week, ISSA is promoting the following:

  • Spring Cleaning – Use this week to tackle cleaning projects in your home. Commonly missed areas include baseboards, air vents, ceiling fans and blinds. Each area quickly collects dust and allergens, contributing to poor IAQ, which has been tied to headaches, fatigue and trouble concentrating, according to  U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA).
  • Philanthropy – Cleaning for a Reason is an ISSA Charities™ signature program that provides clean homes for cancer patients across North America. International Cleaning Week is the perfect time for individuals to donate their services and for patients to apply for free spring cleanings.
  • A Commitment to Clean – Over 25 states and cities across the U.S. are signing official International Cleaning Week proclamations, including Alabama, Arkansas, Connecticut, Idaho, Illinois, Georgia, Maryland, Massachusetts, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Utah, Texas, Vermont, Wisconsin, Chicago, and more. For a complete listing of proclamations, visit issa.com/icw.

“ISSA is proud to elevate Cleaning Week to a truly international event this year,” said ISSA Director of Government Affairs John Nothdurft. “I’d like to take the time to personally thank the organizations that have supported our endeavor to change the way the world views cleaning, including American Cleaning Institute, American Society of Interior Designers, The Exhibitors & Conference Alliance, The Food Industry Association, The Household & Commercial Products Association, and International Well Building Institute.”

For more information about International Cleaning Week, visit issa.com/icw.

