Carpet & Upholstery Cleaning Franchise For Sale in CT

June 1, 2023Cleanfax Staff
Carpet & Upholstery Cleaning Franchise For Sale

Asking Price: $149,000              2022 Gross Sales: $379,000

An outstanding opportunity presents itself for a buyer seeking a profitable carpet cleaning franchise in Connecticut. This well-established business has been in operations since the 1980’s. Services include cleaning of area and oriental rugs, wall-to-wall carpet cleaning, grout cleaning, upholstery cleaning, tile restoration and repair work, cleaning of commercial carpets, and retails sales of its proprietary cleaning products.

Contact our office today to learn more about the opportunity to be your own boss and operate a successful business.

Cleanfax Staff

Cleanfax Staff

Cleanfax provides cleaning and restoration professionals with information designed to help them manage and grow their businesses.

