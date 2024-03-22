CallRail and Jobber Announce New Integration

March 22, 2024
CallRail-Jobber partnership

 CallRail, an AI-powered lead intelligence platform, recently announced an integration with Jobber, a provider of operations management software for home service businesses.

According to a press release, the integration, will help mutual customers get a better understanding of the performance of their acquisition channels and gain deeper insights into those leads to win more business without having to leave the Jobber platform.

“Teaming up with Jobber continues our longstanding commitment to supporting home service professionals as the only lead intelligence software directly integrated into technology that services pros are already using everyday,” said Marc Ginsberg, CallRail CEO. “Our technology automatically surfaces actionable insights from calls and highlights the marketing activities that are bringing those leads. Now, these insights are available within the Jobber platform and connected with job-specific data to help service pros know what’s bringing their most profitable jobs.”

“Spending money on marketing can be intimidating for home service businesses, which often operate on tight budgets where every dollar counts,” said Sam Pillar, Jobber co-founder and CEO. “These entrepreneurs want assurance that their hard-earned dollars are being invested efficiently. At Jobber, we want to take the guesswork out of running a successful home service business and provide the right tools for service pros to win work faster. This integration with CallRail is a great example of how we are doing that.”

To learn more, visit CallRail’s website.

