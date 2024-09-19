California Wildfire Threat Eases as Structure Destruction Danger Remains

During September, California has had three significant wildfires burning, endangering tens of thousands of homes and other structures. So far this year, 6,248 wildfires have burned nearly 1 million acres and damaged or destroyed 1,680 structures, according to Cal Fire.

While weather conditions continue to aid firefighters, the blazes remain destructive and have injured firefighters and residents.

The Bridge Fire, California’s largest actively burning fire, has burned 54,795 acres since it started Sept. 8 and is currently the third largest fire of the year, Cal Fire reported. While the fire is 49% contained as of Sept. 20, evacuation orders for areas in Los Angeles and San Bernardino Counties remain. The Bridge Fire has damaged 19 structures and destroyed 81 buildings. Cal Fire has confirmed four fire personnel and civilian injuries from this fire.

Cal Fire reported that the Line Fire, the state’s second-largest actively burning fire this year, has destroyed 39,232 acres since it ignited on Sept. 5. The fire is over half contained (51%). Numerous firefighting air tankers from throughout the state are flying fire suppression missions as conditions allow. California has assigned the largest number of resources to this fire, including nearly 3,400 personnel, 15 helicopters, 272 engines, and 38 water tenders. The Line Fire has damaged four structures and destroyed one. Cal Fire has also confirmed four fire personnel and civilian injuries from this fire.

The Airport Fire began on Sept. 9 and has been the most destructive to structures and dangerous to humans of the fires actively burning. Burning in Orange and Riverside Counties, the fire has damaged 34 structures, destroyed 160 structures, and injured 15 fire personnel and civilians. As of Sept. 19, it had burned 23,519 acres and was 41% contained.

Firefighters expect to continue to progress in containing these fires depending on how weather conditions develop.