Building a Successful Business, One Location at a Time

When Tomas Mejia and his wife, Sonia Gonzalez, left Colombia in 2018, they had a bold vision: to build a U.S. business that could grow across multiple cities—and help people in the process.

From research to reality

In January 2019, the couple opened their first PuroClean location in Denver. Before launching the business, Mejia took his time to study the restoration market.

“I had a 40-minute questionnaire, so I called franchises and independents,” he said. “I called about 250 owners … and got them to give 40 minutes of their time.”

Based on his findings, he chose PuroClean, making a leap of faith.

“We sold our businesses, apartment, and vehicles, and we packed our home into a container and shipped it to Denver,” Mejia said, adding they didn’t know anyone in the city.

Undeterred, they jumped into the work, raising two daughters, a 4-year-old and a 2-year-old, along the way. Four years later, the business hit US$6.4 million in annual revenue.

Today, their footprint includes offices in Austin, Texas; Albuquerque, New Mexico; and Mission Viejo, California. Gonzalez oversees the entire system across all locations, helping ensure operations stay consistent and efficient as the business grows.

Mejia manages each location with the same mindset and business structure.

“We offer all services related to mitigation in all of our franchises except for mold services in Austin,” he explained. “Our services include water, fire, contents, biohazard, and mold.”

Making an impact

Even as the company grows, Mejia hasn’t lost sight of what drew him to the restoration industry in the first place: helping people.

“There was a huge moment here in Colorado in 2022,” he said. “We had big fires—the Marshall fires. We were able to help [the residents] of over 125 homes that we ended up cleaning because of smoke or fire damage. And there was a lot of gratitude that we felt during that time.”

“Dealing with fires is usually difficult,” Mejia added. “Most folks are heartbroken. They lose some stuff that cannot be cleaned. So the process is … a lot more sensitive. You have to be very empathetic.”

Future plans and goals

As Mejia looks to the future, he already has plans in place.

“By the end of 2025, we are planning to open in Pittsburgh,” he said. “In 2026, we’re going to open in Nashville and in 2027, North Carolina.”

With each location Mejia and Gonzalez open, they remain passionate about building not only a company, but a legacy of helping people.