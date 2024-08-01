Building a Digital Defense: Can Cleaning Companies Beat the Hackers?

In today’s digital world, cybersecurity is more important than ever. As businesses and organizations, we face a growing threat from cyber attacks.

These attacks can come in many forms, from phishing emails and malware to sophisticated ransomware attacks.

The consequences can be devastating, leading to data breaches, financial loss, and more. These attacks can cripple your company or organization.

In this episode of Straight Talk!, Jill Frey, the CEO and president of Cummins Facility Services, shares her thoughts, concerns, and solid business solutions to the challenges that all face — either now or will in the future.

ISSA-member exclusive: ISSA members have special access to a turnkey cybersecurity assurance and insurance program, Elpha Secure. To learn more and get a quote, visit https://mdp.issa.com/cyber-protection.

Click and Watch:

You can also listen to the full conversation via our Cleanfax Podcast here:

For more video content by Cleanfax, check out the Cleanfax Video page and start learning invaluable cleaning and restoration tips today.

Subscribe or update your subscription to Cleanfax.

Become an ISSA member to manage and grow your restoration company

ISSA membership provides unparalleled opportunities to improve your operations, boost your profits, and make valuable connections. Learn more about the benefits that are in store for you as an ISSA member by viewing the ISSA membership form page today!