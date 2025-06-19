Bridge Builders of Clean: Inside the Life of a Manufacturer Rep

What’s it really like to be a manufacturer rep in the cleaning industry?

In this episode, we sit down with Mark Presho, division president at Access Partners, to explore a day in the life of a rep who bridges the gap between manufacturers, distributors, and end users.

Presho shares how he manages relationships on both sides, brings innovative products to market, and keeps pace with industry trends that shape the future of clean.

Whether you’re in sales, distribution, or facilities management, this conversation offers insight into how reps like Presho drive real impact across the supply chain.

