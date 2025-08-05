Bot vs. Human: Future-Proofing Content in an AI World

In this episode of Straight Talk, Jeff Cross sits down with Will Tygart, author of The Internet Was Always a Giant RAG System, to dig into what’s happening now with search and AI.

Tygart explains why Retrieval-Augmented Generation isn’t a revolutionary new concept—it’s the same model the internet has followed for decades, only now automated by AI.

Together, they explore how SEO is evolving into knowledge architecture, why AI agents are becoming your most critical audience, and what businesses must do to stay ahead.

This episode is for any company searching for clients, whether residential, commercial, or disaster restoration. If you want to understand how to future-proof your content in the age of AI, you won’t want to miss this conversation.

