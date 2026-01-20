BluSky Restoration Promotes Jeff Zielinski to Vice President of Tampa/Florida Gulf Coast Office

BluSky Restoration Contractors LLC promoted of Jeff Zielinski to vice president of the Tampa/Florida Gulf Coast office. In his new role, Zielinski will oversee office operations including business development, customer relationships, project management, and administration.

As vice president, Zielinski’s primary objective is to foster growth for the office by leveraging the BluSky brand to build strong relationships with industry professionals and create new business opportunities.

Zielinski brings more than 20 years of construction industry experience to this role, along with a proven track record of leadership and operational excellence. Previously serving as a regional sales director at BluSky, he is recognized for driving growth, developing high-performing teams, and implementing effective process improvements.

A graduate of the University of South Florida, Zielinski is based in St. Petersburg, Florida, where he lives with his wife and two children. He remains actively engaged in the community and enjoys spending time boating and traveling with his family.

“I’m honored to take on this role and continue building strong partnerships while delivering exceptional service to our clients when they need us most,” Zielinski said.