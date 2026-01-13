BluSky Restoration Expands Operations with New Northern Illinois Location

BluSky Restoration Contractors LLC opened a new location in Waukegan, Illinois. This expansion strengthens BluSky’s existing Chicago-area team and enables the company to serve clients in Milwaukee and the lower Wisconsin region.

“Opening our Waukegan location is a strategic move to better support our customers in northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin,” said Michael Clarke, BluSky vice president. “With this addition, we can respond faster to emergencies and deliver the same exceptional restoration services our clients expect–whether it’s water, fire, storm damage, or environmental remediation.”

This strategic decision was made with many of its national clients in mind, ensuring BluSky can continue to respond quickly and effectively to their emergency needs. Partnered with nearby BluSky locations, it can leverage additional resources during large-scale storm events and other disasters throughout the year. The new office reflects BluSky’s commitment to serving a client portfolio that includes numerous properties in this region, allowing it to deliver tailored support where it’s needed most.

The Waukegan office will provide 24/7 emergency response, full-service restoration, and reconstruction solutions for commercial, healthcare, hospitality, multi-family, residential, and senior living properties, just to name a few. BluSky’s nationwide resources combined with local expertise ensure rapid recovery and minimal downtime for businesses impacted by disaster.