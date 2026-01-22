BluSky Restoration Elevates Tracy LoVerde to Vice President of Silicon Valley Office

January 22, 2026Cleanfax Staff
Tracy LoVerde

BluSky Restoration Contractors LLC promoted Tracy LoVerde to vice president of the Silicon Valley office in San Jose, California. In her new role, LoVerde will be responsible for managing the office operations including business development, customer relationships, project management, and administration.

As vice president, her primary objective is to aid in the cultivation of growth for the office by leveraging the BluSky brand to develop relationships with industry professionals resulting in new business opportunities.

LoVerde’s passion for restoration began on the other side of the business, where she spent more than 18 years as a commercial and residential property management professional in the Bay Area market. That experience shaped her strong appreciation for operational excellence, customer advocacy, and delivering consistent, high-quality outcomes.

During the past three years at BluSky in her role as project director, LoVerde has brought what she describes as a healthy obsession with customer service, efficiency, and brand consistency. She is known for translating complex challenges into streamlined solutions while maintaining a client-first mindset.

Born and raised in San Jose, LoVerde’s energy extends well beyond the workday. Outside of work, she stays just as busy supporting her two AAU basketball teens, Santino and Gianna, alongside her husband Giovanni, their three dogs–Bauer, Mocha, and Raven–and their cat, Peanut Butter. LoVerde also enjoys creating memorable experiences for her family through events, celebrations, and home design.

“I am so excited to serve not only this team at BluSky, but our valued clients who need us most when disaster hits,” LoVerde said.

Read Cleanfax Staff's Posts

Cleanfax Staff

Cleanfax provides cleaning and restoration professionals with information designed to help them manage and grow their businesses.

Follow Cleanfax Staff

