BluSky Restoration Contractors Publishes First Annual ESG Report

May 17, 2023Cleanfax Staff
ESG

BluSky Restoration Contractors, LLC, a national property restoration company in the United States, has announced the publication of its first annual BluSky Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report.

The report is published in alignment with the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) standards for the engineering and construction services industry to ensure that BluSky addresses the ESG factors seen as most relevant to the industry by investors. BluSky has also identified several United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) supported by business activities and key priorities.

BluSky’s ESG Report covers the period January 1, 2022 through December 31, 2022, and highlights the ways in which BluSky is working to create a sustainable and equitable future internally as well for its customers and clients.

“While this is the first time we are sharing our ESG approach publicly, the practices and programs included in this report have been ingrained in BluSky’s culture since the beginning,” said Drew Bisping, CEO at BluSky. “Our commitment to ESG practices reflects our belief that we have a duty to operate in a way that benefits not only our company but also the communities and environment in which we operate. We look forward to partnering with all of our stakeholders as we continue to build a sustainable and responsible business.”

