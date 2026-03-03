BluSky Restoration Contractors Appoints Drew Nannis as Chief Revenue Officer

March 3, 2026Cleanfax Staff
Drew Nannis

BluSky Restoration Contractors LLC appointed of Drew Nannis chief revenue officer. This strategic addition to BluSky’s executive team underscores the company’s commitment to driving its next phase of growth and market leadership.

In his new role, Nannis will lead BluSky’s Commercial Organization and serve as a key member of the executive leadership team. A key priority for Nannis will be supporting BluSky branches by delivering vetted, active demand for local teams. His experience in building structured demand-generation models and aligning that demand with high-performing teams will improve efficiency, enabling branch leaders and teams to stay focused on execution and delivering exceptional customer outcomes. Additionally, Nannis will focus on building a disciplined, scalable sales engine to support BluSky’s growth objectives.

Nannis brings more than 20 years of experience in developing and executing go-to-market strategies for organizations with aggressive growth targets. Throughout his career, he has held senior executive roles where he successfully built integrated commercial strategies, strengthened pipeline performance, developed innovative offerings, and partnered closely with operations to deliver sustainable, profitable growth.

“We are thrilled to welcome Drew to BluSky,” said CEO Mark Minasian. “His demonstrated success in accelerating revenue growth and leading high‑performing teams will be a key driver of our continued expansion and our commitment to delivering industry‑leading service to clients nationwide.”

“The operational excellence demonstrated by BluSky Restoration Contractors in the commercial property restoration and disaster recovery market reflects the exceptional skill, professionalism, and leadership of our team,” Nannis said. “BluSky’s national, regional, and local client partnerships have created a strong foundation for continued growth in the large-loss and commercial restoration sector. I am honored to join BluSky and contribute to expanding our capabilities and market presence.”

