BluSky Restoration Adds Ray Lawrence to Leadership Team

February 27, 2025Cleanfax Staff
Ray Lawrence

BluSky Restoration Contractors LLC hired Ray Lawrence as vice president of its Columbus, Ohio, office. In his new role, Lawrence will be responsible for managing BluSky’s Columbus office operations including business development, customer relationships, project management, and administration.

As vice president, his primary objective is to aid in the cultivation of growth for the office by leveraging the BluSky brand to develop relationships with industry professionals resulting in new business opportunities.

Lawrence brings with him 35 years of construction industry experience, with his first job being a brick mason. Other experience stems from his position as Construction Manager for an oil corporation, overseeing construction of new gas stations. Lawrence is an authorized OSHA trainer, city of Columbus licensed contractor, and licensed home improvement contractor.

He resides in Chillicothe, Ohio, with his wife Paula and enjoys spending time outdoors and traveling. Philanthropic causes close to Lawrence’s heart include Sojourners Care Network (he sits on the board of directors), Cancer Support Community: Central Ohio (ambassador), and Tristian Miller Foundation (ambassador).

“It’s not always easy to do the right thing, but it’s always the right thing to do…this is so important in the restoration industry,” Lawrence said. “We do whatever it takes to help get people back to normal after a disaster.”

“We are excited to bring Ray in to lead the Columbus team,” said James Rice, BluSky regional vice president. “His remarkable experience in the construction industry, combined with his natural leadership style make this a great opportunity to serve our valued customers in the Columbus market.”

