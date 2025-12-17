BluSky Clays For a Cause Charity Event Raises Over $77,000 For Alaska Adventure Project

BluSky Restoration Contractors LLC hosted a successful Clays For A Cause event in October, raising a total of over US$77,000 for the Alaska Adventure Project for Wounded Veterans, which fights post-traumatic stress with the natural wonders of Alaska.

The clays event, held at LA Clays Shooting Park in El Monte, California, brought together 175 attendees and 30 BluSky staff members for a day of fun and support for this very important organization. Hosted by the Long Beach, Valencia, Tustin and Riverside BluSky offices, the day featured a spirited clay shooting competition, delicious breakfast, lunch, awards, silent auction, raffle prizes, and happy hour.

This year’s event marked the fourth annual Clays event hosted by the BluSky Long Beach office, the second benefiting Alaska Adventure Project. BluSky partnered with several partners to make the event a success. They included 5-star remodel, Acs Concrete, Air Control Systems – ACS, Air-Tech Environmental, Inc., AM PM Cleaning Solutions, Aramsco, Archive Contents Restoration, Charles Taylor Environmental Technical Services, Colletta Cleaning, Contents Restorers of California, Corporate Modular Services, Delta Construction & Electric Company, E&R DRYWALL CONSTRUCTION, E.D. Hansen Structures Inc., Edward McHale, Envirocheck, Ez Flooring, Fischer Painting Corp., Flores Plumbing, FRSTeam The Contents Specialist, Gabriel Lopez Construction Inc., GJ Construction INC., GSX ENTERPRISES LLC, Herc Rentals, Infinity Plumbing Designs, Inc., Inti Painting, M.G. Interiors Inc., Manta Roofing Products., Meier Plumbing, MJ Stone Design, OJ Insulation, Phoenix Glass Company, Robinson Roofing, Roof Service Providers, Sol Cal Painting, Stumbaugh & Associates, Sunbelt Rentals, Today’s Construction Inc, Trademark Staffing Inc, TRUST Environmental Solutions, TVEC , Inc, UG2, United Paving Co., United Pumping Service, Inc, V & A Flooring, Inc, Vasquez Flooring Inc., and Walter Duran Painting & Decorating.

Clays for a Cause, a sporting clay tournament, is one of BluSky’s signature community service events.

“It is such an honor and privilege to be able to support an incredible organization such as the AAP, who in turn supports our vets that have selflessly given so much to us. I’m grateful to have a platform that allows us to raise funds for the AAP, and eternally thankful to all our valued sponsors and my BluSky family that gave up their time to volunteer and make this an incredible event,” said Brian Edwards, BluSky vice president–Long Beach.

“This year’s event was exceptionally well organized, and the warmth, enthusiasm, and genuine support we felt were truly overwhelming. Your generosity directly helps us fulfill our mission to prevent veteran suicide by bringing those who suffer from PTSD and Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) to experience the beauty and healing power of Alaska,” stated Will Picquelle, co-founder AAP.