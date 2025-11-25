BluSky Clays For a Cause Charity Event Raises Over $6,700 For CPCD Head Start

November 25, 2025Cleanfax Staff
BluSky Restoration Contractors LLC

BluSky Restoration Contractors LLC hosted a successful Clays For A Cause event on in September, raising over $6,700 for CPCD Head Start, who prepares children for success in school and in life by providing excellent comprehensive early childhood services in partnership with diverse families and the community.

The clays event, held at Pikes Peak Gun Club in Colorado Springs, Colorado, brought together over 50 attendees and eight BluSky staff members for a day of fun and support for this very important organization. Hosted by the Colorado Springs BluSky office, the day featured a spirited clay shooting competition, breakfast, lunch, and prizes.

Clays for a Cause is one of BluSky’s signature community service events. It is a sporting clay tournament with shotguns and clay targets. This year marked the first Clays event benefiting CPCD Head Start for the Colorado Springs office – but the team has been supporting CPCD Head Start for many years around the Thanksgiving holiday.  Funds raised through the Clays event went directly to buying supplies to give local Colorado Springs families a full Thanksgiving meal.  Over 350 families benefited, and BluSky staff helped distribute all the food over the weekend.

“This was the biggest event since I have been involved in organizing Clays for a Cause with BluSky,” said Cycely McMillan, BluSky business development manager.

“This Clays event is going to help so many families, especially this time of year during the holidays.  We are so thrilled to be able to help as much as possible,” remarked Vaughn Littell, organizer.

