BluSky Chicago Office Packs More Than 101,000 Life-Saving Meals

June 8, 2023Cleanfax Staff
BluSky and FMSC event May 2023

BluSky Restoration Contractors, LLC, a national property restoration company in the United States, and hundreds of community members recently worked to feed thousands of starving children in the developing world.

Through a partnership between BluSky and Feed My Starving Children (FMSC), volunteers met a goal to prepare over 101,000 life-saving meals at BluSky’s FMSC MobilePack event on May 19, 2023 at the BluSky Chicago-area campus. The meals packed during the event will help thousands of children around the world.

More than 350 community member volunteers came through BluSky’s facility to generously give their time to the effort, packing  468 boxes of specially formulated food, designed to meet the needs of severely malnourished children. The meals are enough to feed 276 children every day for an entire year.

This is the fourth FMSC MobilePack hosted at this facility; prior to merging, J.C. Restoration hosted in 2016, 2017 and 2019, having packed a total of 342,144 meals.  Sponsors of the event included Flood Brothers, Enterprise, Paycheck Solutions, Aramsco, Storm Electric, Daniel Lesus Architects, M&M Electrical Contractors, First Centennial Mortgage, Howard M. Zavell Dickler, Kahn, Slowikowski & Zavell, Ltd., JGW Construction, BH Construction & Flooring, Inc, Ray’s Plumbing, and Agents Insurance Services.

“Giving back is of tremendous importance to everyone at BluSky, and to have had the opportunity a fourth time here locally to make an impact such as this for these children is remarkable,” remarked Steve Rost, Chicago office vice president. “We are so humbled by this experience, and are beyond grateful to our staff, friends, and sponsors for their assistance in making this a success.  We are looking forward to doing this again next year.”

Read Cleanfax Staff's Posts

Cleanfax Staff

Cleanfax provides cleaning and restoration professionals with information designed to help them manage and grow their businesses.

Follow Cleanfax Staff

