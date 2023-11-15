BluSky Adds New Vice President in Chicago

November 15, 2023Cleanfax Staff
BluSky logo

BluSky Restoration Contractors, LLC, a full-service national restoration contractor in the United States, has announced the hiring of Robert Iwema as vice president of its Chicago office. In his new role, Robert will be responsible for managing BluSky’s Chicago office operations including business development, customer relationships, project management, and administration.

As vice president, Iwema’s primary objectives will be to aid in the cultivation of growth for the office by leveraging the BluSky brand to develop relationships with industry professionals.

Born and raised in Chicagoland, Iwema has 20 years of experience in the restoration industry, serving customers and developing management professionals. He resides with his family in the Western suburbs of Chicago and enjoys cooking, building projects, and volunteering.

“We are very excited to have Robert join the BluSky team to lead this office in Chicago,” said Jeff Neihouser, BluSky senior vice president of operational growth. “He has the extensive experience in this unique restoration industry, which is useful to lead this high-quality Chicago team.”

For more information about BluSky Restoration Contractors, visit GoBluSky.com.

