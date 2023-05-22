Blue Kangaroo Packoutz Opens its First Location in Texas

May 22, 2023Cleanfax Staff
Dallas at sunset

Blue Kangaroo Packoutz, a commercial and residential contents restoration company, has opened its first location in Texas to respond to the needs of home and business owners throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex and surrounding areas.

“Due to my extensive background holding various executive roles in the service industry, I enjoy building and executing great teams with the right people,” said Brandon Wiechamnn, who opened the new location along with best friend and fellow local business owner, Carl Williams. “Through our strong support system amongst our church community and professional networks, Carl and I saw an opportunity to make a real difference in people’s lives following damages from a leaky roof to problems associated with storms. There is a real need for our services and we are eager to bring our compassionate team and real-time solutions to the community during some of the most difficult and uncertain times for many.”

“Our franchisees are with you every step of the way to ensure that people’s contents and valuables are fully restored,” said Tim Fagan, president of Blue Kangaroo Packoutz. “Brandon and Carl are both terrific additions to the Blue Kangaroo Packoutz family, stemming from their business experience and commitment to serving members of the community. We’re confident that their business in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex will serve a very important role.”

