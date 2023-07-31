Blue Kangaroo Packoutz Opens Its First Location in Austin

Blue Kangaroo Packoutz, a commercial and residential content restoration company specializing in restoring home and business contents following man-made and natural disasters, has opened its third location in Texas—responding to home and business owners throughout Travis, Williamson, Hays, Burnet, and Comal counties.

Locally owned and operated by Brandon Wilson and Chris Schedler, the new location will work with insurance companies to help preserve personal belongings.

“Brandon and I are active members of our community and have a deep passion for giving back. We are thrilled for the opportunity to step in when our community will need us most,” said Schedler.

“Our franchisees are with you every step of the way to ensure that people’s contents and valuables are restored,” said Tim Fagan, Blue Kangaroo Packoutz president. “We are thrilled to welcome Brandon and Chris to the team and are confident their combined business experience and people skills will deliver a trusted and reliable solution to the residents of Austin in the years to come. We are honored to carry on our reputation for quality and the importance of upholding our values as we continue to expand across the United States.”

For more information about Blue Kangaroo Packoutz of Austin, visit https://www.bluekangaroopackoutz.com/austin-tx/ or call (512) 277- 3212.