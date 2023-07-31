Blue Kangaroo Packoutz Opens Its First Location in Austin

July 31, 2023Cleanfax Staff
Restoration

Blue Kangaroo Packoutz, a commercial and residential content restoration company specializing in restoring home and business contents following man-made and natural disasters, has opened its third location in Texas—responding to home and business owners throughout Travis, Williamson, Hays, Burnet, and Comal counties.

Locally owned and operated by Brandon Wilson and Chris Schedler, the new location will work with insurance companies to help preserve personal belongings.

“Brandon and I are active members of our community and have a deep passion for giving back. We are thrilled for the opportunity to step in when our community will need us most,” said Schedler.

“Our franchisees are with you every step of the way to ensure that people’s contents and valuables are restored,” said Tim Fagan, Blue Kangaroo Packoutz president. “We are thrilled to welcome Brandon and Chris to the team and are confident their combined business experience and people skills will deliver a trusted and reliable solution to the residents of Austin in the years to come. We are honored to carry on our reputation for quality and the importance of upholding our values as we continue to expand across the United States.”

For more information about Blue Kangaroo Packoutz of Austin, visit https://www.bluekangaroopackoutz.com/austin-tx/ or call (512) 277- 3212.

Read Cleanfax Staff's Posts

Cleanfax Staff

Cleanfax provides cleaning and restoration professionals with information designed to help them manage and grow their businesses.

Follow Cleanfax Staff

Related Posts

IICRC logo

IICRC S700 Standard Available for Second Public Review

Fire, Smoke & Contents Restoration / News
Lightspeed

Home Franchise Concepts Announces Launch of Lightspeed Restoration

News
Chem-Dry employee

Chem-Dry Inks 2 Franchise Agreements in Tennessee

News
Flat Walter and crew

PuroClean Introduces ‘Flat Walter’ and ‘The Flats Summer Campaign’

Business Management & Operations / Marketing & Sales / News
Construction worker wearing PPE

DOL Proposes Rule to Clarify PPE Standard and Ensure Construction Industry Workers Safety

Business Management & Operations / Health & Safety / Labor / News
IICRC logo

IICRC to Present at the Fall Flooring Education Conference

events / News / Training

Share This Article

Join Our Newsletter

Expert Videos

Popular Content

Grow your social media

The Digital Marketing Demystified Series—Part 2: Grow Your Business with Social Media

Digital Marketing - Part 1

The Digital Marketing Demystified Series—Part 1: World Class Email Marketing

AI Salesperson

Is AI Going to be the Death of the Salesperson?

slow economy

5 Marketing Strategies for Carpet Cleaning Businesses in a Potential ‘Slow Economy (the “R” word)’

link building

The Power of Link Building for Your Cleaning Company’s Success

Polls

For many of your customers, the COVID-19 pandemic is over. Which of the following statements are true?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...