Bipartisan Airborne Act Reintroduced

Earlier this month, Rep. Don Beyer (Democrat-Virginia) and Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick (Republican-Pennsylvania) reintroduced the Airborne Act, legislation that would incentivize nonresidential building owners to conduct indoor air quality (IAQ) assessments and upgrade their ventilation and air filtration systems.

“Improving the air quality of our nation’s workplaces will make workers healthier and our society as a whole more resilient in the face of public health challenges,” Beyer said. “This will also benefit employers and workers by reducing sick days, creating a cleaner and more comfortable work environment, and lessening the risk of long-term health conditions. The pandemic illustrated the dangers of airborne respiratory diseases and the importance of adequate indoor ventilation and indoor air quality, but the improved HVAC and air filtration systems necessary to improve air quality can be expensive to install and maintain. This bill would incentivize building owners to perform IAQ inspections and upgrades, which would make workers healthier and safer from future airborne disease outbreaks.”

“The Airborne Act delivers a win-win: healthier indoor environments and stronger American jobs,” Fitzpatrick said. “By pairing targeted tax incentives with prevailing wage and apprenticeship standards, this legislation drives real investment in modern air quality and HVAC infrastructure while supporting skilled workers and the next generation of the trades. I’ve long worked to advance policies that protect public health while strengthening our workforce, and this bill builds on that commitment—recognizing that safer buildings, good-paying jobs, and economic resilience go hand in hand. It’s how we improve public health and grow our workforce at the same time.”

The Airborne Act would: