Betco Appoints Senior Director of Sales

Robert Howard Jr

Betco® Corp. has promoted Rob Howard to senior director of sales, national accounts.

Howard has led Betco’s national accounts team since joining the company in August 2022. He has more than 25 years of experience in chemical and equipment sales and distribution in the janitorial and sanitation industry. Prior to joining Betco, Howard spent five years with Network Distribution® as a corporate accounts director.

“Rob’s energy and drive will move national accounts to the next level in 2024,” said Jeff Sloan, Betco senior vice president of sales. “He has proven himself as a valuable team member and leader, and we look forward to his future accomplishments.”

