BELFOR Franchise Group’s Beth Toenies Named 2025 Woman of Inspiration™ by Universal Womens Network™

November 20, 2025Cleanfax Staff
BELFOR's Beth Toenies

Beth Toenies, vice president of franchise development for BELFOR Franchise Group, has been recognized as a 2025 Woman of Inspiration™ by the Universal Womens Network™. The award honors exceptional women across North America who lead, inspire and motivate others through their professional and personal achievements. A ceremony, held in Toronto, brought together women from numerous industries, celebrating their accomplishments and their impact.

Nominated by BELFOR managers in both the United States and Canada, Toenies joins an elite group of honorees representing diverse industries, from executives and entrepreneurs to creators, athletes and business leaders, all of whom exemplify resilience, innovation and leadership.

“Franchising is such an empowering path for women; it opens doors to leadership, growth and the chance to truly make a difference,” Toenies said. “BELFOR Franchise Group continues to champion opportunities for women in franchising, helping entrepreneurs across North America build sustainable, community-focused businesses. This award reflects that spirit, and attests to the potential for women to lead and succeed in the franchising space. Of course, many men are broadly supportive of this focus, as well.”

With over two decades of experience in franchise development and leadership, Toenies is a Six Sigma Black Belt and Certified Project Manager whose accomplishments continue to elevate the franchising community. Her recent accolades include being named a 2025 American Business Awards Bronze Stevie® Winner for Woman of the Year–Business Services, a 2023 Jacksonville Business Journal 40 Under 40 honoree and one of the Top 50 Women Leaders in Construction and Civil Works (2025) by Women We Admire.

“Beth’s leadership and passion for empowering others have made a lasting impact across our organization,” said Doug Smith, senior vice president of franchise development at BELFOR Franchise Group. “She exemplifies the values we strive to uphold every day, always serving others and creating platforms for their success.”

BELFOR Franchise Group is a leading global residential and commercial services franchisor, with decades of experience empowering aspiring business owners to create resilient companies. Their brand portfolio encompasses fields as diverse as contents restoration, pest control, drywall repair and plumbing.

