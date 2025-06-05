Bed Bug Awareness Week Offers Inspection & Prevention Tips
June 5, 2025—
Many Americans (44%) would leave their hotel or rental property if they found bed bugs, including on the premises or in their room, according to a recent Harris Poll survey in partnership with the National Pest Management Association (NPMA).
Some key findings from the survey:
- 36% of Americans would avoid visiting a business if they knew it had a recent bed bug issue.
- 28% of Americans would be willing to pay extra for a hotel or Airbnb that guarantees a bed bug-free environment.
- 22% of Americans know someone who has encountered bed bugs in a hotel (or motel).
NPMA is recognizing Bed Bug Awareness Week, commemorated June 1-7, with proactive bed bug inspection and prevention strategies. Bed bugs remain a persistent concern in facilities, and early detection is critical to preventing infestations that can damage a building’s reputation and lead to costly remediation.
NPMA recommends the following expert tips:
- Schedule regular bed bug inspections of all rooms and public areas by a pest management professional.
- Have housekeeping staff inspect for evidence of bed bugs during every room service and ensure maintenance staff remove and check behind headboards and under box springs periodically.
- Follow proper laundry handling practices to reduce the risk of spreading bed bugs, including keeping clean and dirty laundry separate and ensuring all carts remain in the hallway during room service.
- Eliminate hiding places such as peeling wallpaper and paint, cracks and holes in walls and floors, and crevices around headboards and baseboards and molding. Additionally, consider the space around heating and air conditioning units.
- Vacuum and dust rooms thoroughly, including areas that are often overlooked, such as drapes, behind pictures, and underneath furniture.
- Consider ways to make bed bugs easier to detect when redesigning guest rooms, such as white bedding, fewer fabrics, and less clutter.
- Avoid used or reconditioned furniture and furnishings, including antiques, when designing the room. If you do bring second-hand furniture into your building, be sure to have all items inspected and disinfested before installation.
- If bed bugs are found, take proper precautions when removing furniture from the room such as wrapping the mattress, box spring, and furniture in plastic and sealing them to avoid dropping bed bugs or their eggs while transporting items out of the building.