Bed Bug Awareness Week Offers Inspection & Prevention Tips

Many Americans (44%) would leave their hotel or rental property if they found bed bugs, including on the premises or in their room, according to a recent Harris Poll survey in partnership with the National Pest Management Association (NPMA).

Some key findings from the survey:

36% of Americans would avoid visiting a business if they knew it had a recent bed bug issue.

28% of Americans would be willing to pay extra for a hotel or Airbnb that guarantees a bed bug-free environment.

22% of Americans know someone who has encountered bed bugs in a hotel (or motel).

NPMA is recognizing Bed Bug Awareness Week, commemorated June 1-7, with proactive bed bug inspection and prevention strategies. Bed bugs remain a persistent concern in facilities, and early detection is critical to preventing infestations that can damage a building’s reputation and lead to costly remediation.

NPMA recommends the following expert tips: