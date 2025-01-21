Be the Voice of Change: Register for the 2025 ISSA Clean Advocacy Summit Today!

January 21, 2025Cleanfax Staff
John Nothdurft

John Nothdurft is the ISSA Director of Government Affairs. In this episode of Straight Talk!, he discusses the 2025 ISSA Clean Advocacy Summit, the must-attend event for cleaning industry professionals passionate about driving change.

Nothdurft shares the Summit’s key objectives, including tackling critical public policy issues and empowering attendees with the tools to advocate effectively.

Discover what makes this event a game-changer, from congressional meetings to networking opportunities with industry leaders and policymakers.

This event is only for ISSA members.

To become a member now and participate in this event, click here.

