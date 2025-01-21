Be the Voice of Change: Register for the 2025 ISSA Clean Advocacy Summit Today!

John Nothdurft is the ISSA Director of Government Affairs. In this episode of Straight Talk!, he discusses the 2025 ISSA Clean Advocacy Summit, the must-attend event for cleaning industry professionals passionate about driving change.

Nothdurft shares the Summit’s key objectives, including tackling critical public policy issues and empowering attendees with the tools to advocate effectively.

Discover what makes this event a game-changer, from congressional meetings to networking opportunities with industry leaders and policymakers.

This event is only for ISSA members.

To become a member now and participate in this event, click here.

Subscribe or update your subscription to Cleanfax.

Become an ISSA member to manage and grow your restoration company

ISSA membership provides unparalleled opportunities to improve your operations, boost your profits, and make valuable connections. Learn more about the benefits that are in store for you as an ISSA member by viewing the ISSA membership form page today!