Avoiding Online Risks During Cybersecurity Awareness Month

October 11, 2023Cleanfax Staff
Cybersecurity

October marks the 20th annual Cybersecurity Awareness Month in the United States. Designated by then U.S. President George W. Bush and Congress in 2004 in response to heightened threats to our digital landscape, this month-long initiative underscores the urgent need for heightened cybersecurity awareness and collaborative action to mitigate online risks.

Recent cyber attacks, including the significant attack on Clorox’s online systems, serve as salient reminders of the digital threats businesses face daily. Clorox has reported that its quarterly sales and projected profits were impacted by the disruption of its manufacturing operations and the subsequent processing delays and product outages. In a concerning trend, recent data released by the U.S. National Cybersecurity Alliance reports that 60% of small businesses that experience a cyber attack ultimately cease operations within six months.

In response to these increasing threats, ISSA has partnered with CyberControls, Elpha Secure, and Bolton Street Programs to offer member-exclusive pricing on a blend of cyber insurance and security software. This collaboration aims to empower members with the tools and knowledge necessary to fortify their digital defenses. This National Cybersecurity Awareness Month, ISSA encourages its members to explore these resources aimed at bolstering cybersecurity measures.

Learn more about how ISSA can help keep your organization safe while navigating the complex digital landscape.

Read Cleanfax Staff's Posts

Cleanfax Staff

Cleanfax provides cleaning and restoration professionals with information designed to help them manage and grow their businesses.

Follow Cleanfax Staff

