Atmospheric Rivers: As Intense and Destructive as the Deadliest Hurricanes

Imagine a river in the sky, carrying 25 times the water volume of the Mississippi River. These atmospheric rivers are weather powerhouses—delivering vital rainfall to parched lands but also triggering catastrophic floods and landslides.

This interview explores the aftermath of a recent atmospheric river event with two industry experts: Dr. Gavin Macgregor-Skinner from ISSA and Doug Hoffman from NORMI.

Together, they discuss the science behind these storms, why California’s storms rival hurricanes in intensity, and how to address the mold and moisture issues that follow.

From understanding how to find qualified contractors to tackling the biggest challenges homeowners face, both offer practical advice and explain how ISSA and NORMI are bridging the gap for those seeking help.

Whether you’re a homeowner dealing with storm damage or a professional looking to improve your response strategies, this is a conversation you won’t want to miss.

To get the answers to important questions about mold from the California Department of Public Health, click here.