Atmospheric Rivers: As Intense and Destructive as the Deadliest Hurricanes

December 4, 2024Cleanfax Staff
Dr. Gavin Macgregor-Skinner from ISSA and Doug Hoffman from NORMI

Imagine a river in the sky, carrying 25 times the water volume of the Mississippi River. These atmospheric rivers are weather powerhouses—delivering vital rainfall to parched lands but also triggering catastrophic floods and landslides.

This interview explores the aftermath of a recent atmospheric river event with two industry experts: Dr. Gavin Macgregor-Skinner from ISSA and Doug Hoffman from NORMI.

Together, they discuss the science behind these storms, why California’s storms rival hurricanes in intensity, and how to address the mold and moisture issues that follow.

From understanding how to find qualified contractors to tackling the biggest challenges homeowners face, both offer practical advice and explain how ISSA and NORMI are bridging the gap for those seeking help.

Whether you’re a homeowner dealing with storm damage or a professional looking to improve your response strategies, this is a conversation you won’t want to miss.

To get the answers to important questions about mold from the California Department of Public Health, click here.

 

Read Cleanfax Staff's Posts

Cleanfax Staff

Cleanfax provides cleaning and restoration professionals with information designed to help them manage and grow their businesses.

Follow Cleanfax Staff

Related Posts

Chuck Violand

Professional Development Strategies Proven to Fuel Business Growth

Business Management & Operations / Growth & Acquisitions / Labor / Leadership Tips / Video
Airborx

Breathe Easy: How Airbotx Redefines Clean Air Standards

Cleaning / Products & Technologies / Sponsored / Video
Big West Marketing's Joe Burnich

The Backlink Blueprint: Secrets to Boosting Your SEO Strategy in 2025 and Beyond

Business Management & Operations / Marketing & Sales / News / Video
ATI

ATI Marks One-Year Milestone Since the Tustin Hangar Fire

Cleaning / Community Outreach / Disasters / Fire, Smoke & Contents Restoration / News
Kyle Kluth

The First 30-Seconds: How to Impress Cleaning Customers From the Start

Business Management & Operations / Marketing & Sales / Training / Video
Ed Marsh

Engage, Inform, Convert: Using Chatbots to Enhance Client Experiences

Business Management & Operations / ISSA / Leadership Tips / Marketing & Sales / Video

Share This Article

Join Our Newsletter

Expert Videos

Popular Content

Screenshot

Concrete Wars: Go to Battle With Ameripolish on Your Side

CoreLogic Straighttalk 800

Efficiency Meets Innovation: CoreLogic Revolutionizes Water Damage Restoration With Mitigate

ServiceMonster

ServiceMonster: All-in-One Client and Job Management Platform Built for Carpet and Floor Cleaners

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation: How to Turbocharge Your Restoration Project Strategies

Erin Hynum

Revolutionizing Restoration: Introducing the DryMAX XL Pro Dehumidifier

Polls

What’s the No. 1 reason homeowners don’t prepare for winter and end up needing a restoration company?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...