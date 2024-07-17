Atlas Restoration Specialists Joins RUI Holdings Family of Companies

July 17, 2024Cleanfax Staff
RUI

RUI Holdings, a Lenexa, Kansas-based operator of commercial and residential reconstruction firms, added Atlas Restoration Specialists to its growing family of companies. Atlas is a St. Louis-based provider of full-service restoration solutions.

This partnership furthers RUI Holdings’ strategy of building a network of highly respected reconstruction specialists. Terms of the transaction have not been disclosed.

RUI Holdings’ flagship firm is Repairs Unlimited, a provider of 24/7 emergency services and fire-and-water restoration solutions to commercial and residential clients in the Midwest. The addition of Atlas offers the firm a well-regarded, proven presence in Missouri and Illinois, with a long-established track record of performance for clients across the greater St. Louis area.

“We’re incredibly fortunate to have a company with Atlas’ level of professionalism and proficiency join our ranks,” said Chris Santiago, RUI Holdings CEO. “Their commitment to client service and craftsmanship is every bit as strong as our own, and our customer-first cultures are perfectly aligned.”

As part of the RUI Holdings family, Atlas will continue to provide its same broad range of resources.

“Our partnership with RUI is an exciting next step for our company, our customers, and our people,” said Brian Mullins, Atlas President. “Clients will benefit from the additional insight and resources that RUI makes available, our team members will get to be part of a growing organization with new opportunities for career development, and our company becomes an important part of a group with the expertise to achieve their operational goals.”

Beyond this partnership, RUI Holdings is exploring additional relationships with several companies in the Great Lakes Region, the Midwest, and Mountain West.

Read Cleanfax Staff's Posts

Cleanfax Staff

Cleanfax provides cleaning and restoration professionals with information designed to help them manage and grow their businesses.

Follow Cleanfax Staff

Related Posts

Tornado

Destructive, Deadly, and Record Weather Persists

Disasters / News
franchise

FTC Warns Franchisors of Unfair Practices

Labor / News
The Experience

Jeff Cross & Gavin Macgregor-Skinner Take the Stage at The Experience

News / Video
PuroClean Hurricane Training_800

PuroClean Launches Resilience Workers Training for Hurricane Season

News / Training
Tyson Bills

Tyson Bills Appointed VP of Marketing for Five Star Franchising

New Hires and Appointments / News
Penco Restoration

Penco Restoration Acquires Rapid Restoration

Growth & Acquisitions / News

Share This Article

Join Our Newsletter

Expert Videos

Popular Content

Screenshot

Concrete Wars: Go to Battle With Ameripolish on Your Side

CoreLogic Straighttalk 800

Efficiency Meets Innovation: CoreLogic Revolutionizes Water Damage Restoration With Mitigate

ServiceMonster

ServiceMonster: All-in-One Client and Job Management Platform Built for Carpet and Floor Cleaners

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation: How to Turbocharge Your Restoration Project Strategies

Erin Hynum

Revolutionizing Restoration: Introducing the DryMAX XL Pro Dehumidifier

Polls

Has the increase in remote work made booking residential cleaning appointments easier than before the COVID-19 pandemic?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...