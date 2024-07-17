Atlas Restoration Specialists Joins RUI Holdings Family of Companies

RUI Holdings, a Lenexa, Kansas-based operator of commercial and residential reconstruction firms, added Atlas Restoration Specialists to its growing family of companies. Atlas is a St. Louis-based provider of full-service restoration solutions.

This partnership furthers RUI Holdings’ strategy of building a network of highly respected reconstruction specialists. Terms of the transaction have not been disclosed.

RUI Holdings’ flagship firm is Repairs Unlimited, a provider of 24/7 emergency services and fire-and-water restoration solutions to commercial and residential clients in the Midwest. The addition of Atlas offers the firm a well-regarded, proven presence in Missouri and Illinois, with a long-established track record of performance for clients across the greater St. Louis area.

“We’re incredibly fortunate to have a company with Atlas’ level of professionalism and proficiency join our ranks,” said Chris Santiago, RUI Holdings CEO. “Their commitment to client service and craftsmanship is every bit as strong as our own, and our customer-first cultures are perfectly aligned.”

As part of the RUI Holdings family, Atlas will continue to provide its same broad range of resources.

“Our partnership with RUI is an exciting next step for our company, our customers, and our people,” said Brian Mullins, Atlas President. “Clients will benefit from the additional insight and resources that RUI makes available, our team members will get to be part of a growing organization with new opportunities for career development, and our company becomes an important part of a group with the expertise to achieve their operational goals.”

Beyond this partnership, RUI Holdings is exploring additional relationships with several companies in the Great Lakes Region, the Midwest, and Mountain West.