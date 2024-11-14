Atlantic Restoration, a well-established leader in property restoration, announces its official rebrand to HOUZPITAL. This rebrand signals a new era for the company as it integrates core restoration services with available smart home technology and protective solutions. HOUZPITAL’s mission is to provide more than traditional restoration by prioritizing health, safety, and technology to ensure properties are not only restored but reimagined.

For close to two decades, Atlantic Restoration has been a trusted name in Connecticut’s property restoration sector, delivering high-quality services that include water, fire, mold, and storm damage restoration. As HOUZPITAL, the company remains dedicated to these core restoration offerings while enhancing its portfolio with smart home technology and proactive environmental solutions. HOUZPITAL continues to prioritize rapid response times and expert assessment in every restoration project, ensuring properties are brought back to their original condition with care and precision.

By combining its traditional expertise with modern technology, HOUZPITAL offers intelligent home solutions that proactively safeguard properties. These include automated monitoring systems and enhanced security features, all designed to add value and provide lasting protection against future risks.

Beyond restoration, HOUZPITAL is committed to environmentally responsible practices that align with modern sustainability standards. The company incorporates eco-friendly methods and materials, ensuring that each project contributes to a healthier environment. This includes using low-impact materials, promoting energy-efficient practices, and educating clients on maintaining eco-conscious spaces.

“The rebranding reflects HOUZPITAL’s commitment to its clients and the community,” said Greg Radin, HOUZPITAL CEO. “Becoming HOUZPITAL is more than a name change; it’s about setting a new standard where we actively protect and enhance properties rather than just repair them. This approach ensures clients receive more value, a higher level of security, and the confidence that their homes and businesses are better protected from future challenges.”

The HOUZPITAL brand launches with a refreshed website showcasing its expanded services and smart home solutions. Clients will find an easy-to-navigate platform where they can explore how HOUZPITAL’s advanced restoration services—including water, fire, mold, and storm damage restoration—seamlessly integrate with smart technology to safeguard your property. HOUZPITAL’s franchise expansion plans further align with this rebrand, aiming to deliver innovative, smart home-focused restoration nationwide.