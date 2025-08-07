ATI Restoration Welcomes Back Drew Wendland as National Business Development Manager

ATI Restoration (ATI) announced the return of Drew Wendland to the company as national business development manager. In this newly focused role, Wendland will support the continued growth of ATI’s National Response Services (NRS) division, with a strategic emphasis on insurance partnerships and independent adjuster relationships.

Wendland brings more than 23 years of experience in the restoration and insurance industries. He previously served as regional manager of ATI’s Los Angeles office and is known for his deep expertise in direct-to-insurance programs and collaboration with independent adjusting firms. In his new role, he will report to Jerry Cielak, NRS president.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Drew back to ATI,” Cielak said. “His industry knowledge, leadership skills, and existing relationships with key players in the insurance space position him perfectly to lead the expansion of our direct-to-insurance business. He understands both the needs of our clients and the culture that sets ATI apart.”

Wendland’s return to ATI aligns with the company’s broader strategy to strengthen national partnerships and streamline the customer experience through dedicated insurance channel support.

“I’m excited to be back with ATI and look forward to contributing to the company’s continued growth,” Wendland said. “ATI has always had a strong reputation for service excellence, and I’m honored to be part of a team that shares a commitment to making a difference for clients and communities across the country.”