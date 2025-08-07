ATI Restoration Welcomes Back Drew Wendland as National Business Development Manager

August 7, 2025Cleanfax Staff
Drew Wendland

ATI Restoration (ATI) announced the return of Drew Wendland to the company as national business development manager. In this newly focused role, Wendland will support the continued growth of ATI’s National Response Services (NRS) division, with a strategic emphasis on insurance partnerships and independent adjuster relationships.

Wendland brings more than 23 years of experience in the restoration and insurance industries. He previously served as regional manager of ATI’s Los Angeles office and is known for his deep expertise in direct-to-insurance programs and collaboration with independent adjusting firms. In his new role, he will report to Jerry Cielak, NRS president.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Drew back to ATI,” Cielak said. “His industry knowledge, leadership skills, and existing relationships with key players in the insurance space position him perfectly to lead the expansion of our direct-to-insurance business. He understands both the needs of our clients and the culture that sets ATI apart.”

Wendland’s return to ATI aligns with the company’s broader strategy to strengthen national partnerships and streamline the customer experience through dedicated insurance channel support.

“I’m excited to be back with ATI and look forward to contributing to the company’s continued growth,” Wendland said. “ATI has always had a strong reputation for service excellence, and I’m honored to be part of a team that shares a commitment to making a difference for clients and communities across the country.”

Read Cleanfax Staff's Posts

Cleanfax Staff

Cleanfax provides cleaning and restoration professionals with information designed to help them manage and grow their businesses.

Follow Cleanfax Staff

Related Posts

Tom Sousa standing in front of EC Restore vehicle

Family-Owned EC Restore Expands Into New Hampshire

Growth & Acquisitions / News
albiware seed round funding

Albi Launches Mobile 2.0: Built for the Chaos of Real Restoration Work

News / Products & Technologies
DocuSketch

DocuSketch Launches Free Estimate Grader

News / Products & Technologies
computer

ISSA Opens Making Safer Choices Survey

Cleaning / ISSA / News
Bio-One Brand President 800

Ben Kramer Named Bio-One Brand President

New Hires and Appointments / News
Voda Cleaning Sea Lee

Voda Cleaning & Restoration Appoints Sae Lee as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Strategy Officer

New Hires and Appointments / News

Share This Article

Join Our Newsletter

Expert Videos

Popular Content

Screenshot

Concrete Wars: Go to Battle With Ameripolish on Your Side

CoreLogic Straighttalk 800

Efficiency Meets Innovation: CoreLogic Revolutionizes Water Damage Restoration With Mitigate

ServiceMonster

ServiceMonster: All-in-One Client and Job Management Platform Built for Carpet and Floor Cleaners

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation: How to Turbocharge Your Restoration Project Strategies

Erin Hynum

Revolutionizing Restoration: Introducing the DryMAX XL Pro Dehumidifier

Polls

From a marketing angle, how do you approach the busy back-to-school and fall cleaning season?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...