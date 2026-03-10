ATI Restoration Restructures to Support Four Divisions

ATI Restoration appointed four leaders across operations, supply chain, workforce development, and financial infrastructure. These additions reflect the company’s continued investment in its four-division operating model—West, Central, East, and National Response Services—rolled out in early 2026 to strengthen regional accountability and scalability across the organization.

Operations Leadership

Sean Wisdom joins ATI as regional vice president, Pacific West. In this role, he will oversee operations across offices throughout the states of California and Nevada. Wisdom brings 26 years of experience in the disaster recovery and restoration industry, having started out in the field as a team lead, then becoming branch manager and working his way up through various leadership positions. Recently, he was responsible for national emergency services for both private and public sector clients. Wisdom holds a comprehensive suite of certifications from the IICRC and is a U.S. Air Force veteran.

Equipment & Supply Chain

Anthony Plank joins ATI as vice president of supply chain. In this role, he will lead end-to-end supply chain strategy and execution, including sourcing, supplier risk management, fleet, and property oversight. He brings 32 years of experience in supply chain and operations, including over a decade in the restoration and insurance services sector. Plank holds both an MBA and a Six Sigma Black Belt, and brings a distinctive perspective from his earlier career as a commercial pilot and firefighter.

People & Talent Development

Paul DuBois joins ATI as director of learning and development to spearhead ATI University, the company’s internal learning and development function. With 20 years of experience in learning and development and human resources, DuBois has led talent and organizational effectiveness initiatives across telecom, distribution, logistics, finance, and healthcare. His award-winning work delivers measurable results, focusing on strengthening employee capability, engagement, and organizational effectiveness.

Financial Infrastructure

Joseph Comers joins ATI as director of accounts payable, where he will oversee accounts payable strategy and operations at the company’s headquarters. Comers brings more than 20 years of finance experience across multiple industries, including entertainment, biotechnology, and education. His expertise spans procure-to-pay operations, internal controls, and cross-functional process transformation across complex, global organizations.

“As ATI continues to grow and evolve, strengthening our leadership bench is critical to supporting the teams in the field and the customers we serve,” said Ryan Moore, ATI Restoration CEO. “Each of these leaders brings the experience and operational mindset needed to help us execute better, support our divisions, and continue building a company that can scale nationally while remaining connected to our local markets.”

Together, these appointments reflect ATI’s commitment to building a leadership structure designed for scalability, allowing divisions to function with agility while shared infrastructure captures efficiencies across the organization. This continued investment in operational leadership directly strengthens ATI’s ability to serve clients nationwide with consistency, speed, and care.