Rug Summit 15 Brings Immersive Rug Plant Tours to California’s San Francisco Bay Area

Centrum Force will host Rug Summit 15 on Oct. 1–2 in California’s San Francisco Bay area. The two-day educational and networking event will bring rug care professionals together for an immersive experience centered on live rug plant tours, practical business discussions, and industry collaboration.

The event will begin with attendee check-in and a welcome happy hour on Wednesday, Sept. 30, from 5 to 7 p.m. The plant tours and educational programming will take place Thursday and Friday, October 1–2.

Unlike a traditional conference built around classroom presentations, Rug Summit 15 will take attendees inside established rug-cleaning facilities throughout the area. Each stop will include an operational tour and an interactive group discussion focused on the decisions, systems, and strategies.

Rug Summit is designed to let owners, operators, and team members learn directly from one another. Attendees will see how different plants approach production, equipment, and workflow. The goal is for everyone to return home with practical ideas they can apply to their own operation.

The first day will follow the Redwood City and South Bay route, with scheduled visits to Sequoia Carpet, Modern Rug, and Deluxe Dye Works. The second day will take attendees through the peninsula and East Bay, with stops at Simonian Rugs, Appleby Cleaning, and Cole’s Carpet.

Transportation between tour locations will be provided by private motor coach. The schedule also includes organized lunches, interactive discussions and extensive opportunities for attendees to network with other rug care professionals.

The host hotel is the Courtyard by Marriott Redwood City, located at 600 Bair Island Road in Redwood City, California.

Registration is $575 per attendee. Participants who register by Aug. 15 can use promotional code RS26 to save $50.

Space is limited due to transportation and plant-tour capacity. Event details, the current agenda, hotel information, and registration are available at RugSummit.com.