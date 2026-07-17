New Crystal Restoration Names Dean Jackson Operations Manager

New Crystal Restoration (NCR), serving New York metro areas and Fairfield County, Connecticut, appointed Dean Jackson operations manager. Jackson is a seasoned professional in the restoration industry, bringing over 30 years of experience, knowledge and expertise to the NCR team. In the role as operations manager, Jackson will oversee day to day operations, train employees, manage large scale projects and lead staff.

Jackson has many professional credentials and has worked on numerous commercial and residential property damage claims.

Last year, NCR celebrated 65 years in business and was inducted into the The Business Council of Westchester Hall of Fame for Family Business Success in 2026.