ATI Restoration Named to Newsweek’s America’s Greatest Workplaces 2025

August 13, 2025Cleanfax Staff
America's Greatest Workplaces 2025

ATI Restoration (ATI) announced that it has been named one of Newsweek’s America’s Greatest Workplaces 2025, in collaboration with Plant-A Insights Group.

The honor reflects ATI’s ongoing commitment to building a people-first culture where employees feel empowered to grow, lead, and make a difference. With a national footprint, ATI is focused on creating an environment that supports its team members both professionally and personally—an approach that has helped the company attract top talent, drive exceptional client service, and foster long-term loyalty.

“We’re proud of the culture we’ve built at ATI—one where our people feel seen, heard, and empowered to grow,” said Ryan Moore, ATI Restoration president and chief growth officer. “This recognition from Newsweek affirms what we already know: when you invest in your people, great things happen—for the company, for our clients, and for the communities we serve.”

Newsweek’s 2025 rankings are based on one of the most comprehensive workplace studies in the U.S., incorporating more than 4.9 million company reviews and insights from over 400,000 employee interviews. The evaluation also analyzed 120+ key performance indicators across leadership, compensation, diversity and inclusion, career development, and work-life balance. Additional layers of desk research, third-party HR data, media monitoring, and validation ensured only companies meeting the highest standards of workplace excellence were included.

“Companies that emphasize building a strong workplace environment see higher levels of employee engagement. And with higher employee engagement comes a range of benefits,” said Jennifer H. Cunningham, Editor-in-Chief of Newsweek. “That’s why Newsweek and Plant-A Insights Group are partnering for the third-annual ranking of America’s Greatest Workplaces, recognizing the companies where employee engagement comes naturally.”

ATI also made the list for Newsweek’s America’s Greatest Workplaces for Parents & Families 2025, which specifically highlights U.S. companies that have demonstrated some of the best practices for supporting working parents and families.

