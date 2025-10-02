ATI Restoration Appoints Jeremy Jenkins Vice President of Managed Repair Programs

ATI Restoration (ATI) named Jeremy Jenkins vice president of managed repair programs. With more than 25 years of experience in the insurance restoration industry, Jenkins brings a deep understanding of managed repair programs and a proven track record of guiding teams to success. In 2015, he founded Jenkins Enterprises, which became part of ATI and its portfolio of companies in 2023.

Since joining ATI two years ago, Jenkins has successfully managed offices in Gaithersburg, Maryland, and Northern Virginia. His entrepreneurial mindset and operational leadership have been instrumental in strengthening ATI’s regional presence and supporting clients with excellence. Jenkins’ promotion from director to vice president is the latest example of ATI’s commitment to helping leaders from acquired companies grow into broader leadership roles within the organization, expanding their impact across the larger enterprise.

“Over the course of my career, I have held various positions in the industry, from laborer to project manager, regional vice president of operations, and even founder and owner. Today, I couldn’t be more excited to help ATI grow and enhance its TPA relationships and footprint in the coming years,” Jenkins said.

“Jeremy’s leadership and expertise have been invaluable since joining ATI,” said Matt Galyon, ATI Restoration chief administrative officer. “His promotion reflects both his strong contributions to our organization and our commitment to empowering talented leaders from acquired firms to thrive and grow within ATI.”