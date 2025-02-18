ATI Restoration Appoints Frances Zoellner Regional Vice President

February 18, 2025
Frances Zoellner

ATI Restoration (ATI) named Frances Zoellner regional vice president of the Mountain West Region. Zoellner will oversee a team of business development managers throughout the companys Mountain West Region, driving the organizations continued growth and expansion efforts.

Zoellner comes to ATI as a well-respected and successful senior executive sales leader with a collective background of 20 years in the restoration, multifamily, and insurance industries. She began her career in the restoration industry by developing national account strategies and fostering key partnerships, quickly earning recognition for her ability to cultivate long-term client relationships and drive revenue growth.

We are thrilled to have Frances leading our Mountain West Region,” said Matt Galyon, ATI’s president–West Division. Her extensive industry expertise, strong leadership skills, and deep commitment to client success make her an invaluable addition to our team. We look forward to the impact she will make as she helps drive ATIs continued growth.”

Zoellner holds a Bachelor of Science in business administration from California State University-Sacramento. She is widely recognized for her strategic approach to business development and relationship management in the restoration sector.

Zoellner is originally from San Francisco and served in the Air Force for four years on active duty. She now resides in Temecula, California, with her husband Tim of over 10 years. Zoellner is a proud mother of Cameron and Jasmine and two dogs, Riley and Takomi.

