ATI Restoration Appoints Brandon Donatelli as Chief Revenue Officer

February 18, 2026Cleanfax Staff
ATI Restoration

ATI Restoration appointed Brandon Donatelli chief revenue officer. Donatelli brings more than 20 years of leadership experience to the role, with a proven track record of building revenue platforms across the restoration, insurance, and technology industries.

In his new executive role, Donatelli will oversee ATI Restoration’s enterprise revenue strategy and lead sales functions across residential, commercial, carrier, and national accounts. His appointment comes as the company continues to scale its operations and enhance its service offerings for customers recovering from property damage.

“I’m thrilled about the leadership and expertise Brandon brings to ATI,” Ryan Moore, ATI Restoration CEO. “His proven ability to drive results while fostering a collaborative and innovative team environment aligns perfectly with our values and positions us for a strong future.”

Donatelli joins ATI Restoration with a wealth of experience in executive leadership at scaled, high-growth companies. Most recently, he served as Chief Revenue Officer at HOMEE Inc., and previously held a global leadership role at Matterport. His background also includes senior leadership within the restoration sector, providing him with direct insight into the nuances of both residential and commercial markets.

Uniquely qualified for the industry, Donatelli began his career as a firefighter and Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) and holds multiple IICRC certifications. This foundational experience in emergency response, combined with his expertise in enterprise sales leadership, gives him a practical understanding of the critical needs customers face following disaster events.

Read Cleanfax Staff's Posts

Cleanfax Staff

Cleanfax provides cleaning and restoration professionals with information designed to help them manage and grow their businesses.

Follow Cleanfax Staff

