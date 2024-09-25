Are You Using AI-Powered Recruitment Tools Inclusively?

September 25, 2024Cleanfax Staff
AI abstract CF

With the growth of artificial intelligence (AI) in employee recruitment, the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) on Sept. 24 released AI & Inclusive Hiring Framework, a new tool designed to support the inclusive use of AI in employers’ hiring technology and increase benefits to disabled job seekers.

Published by the Partnership on Employment & Accessible Technology, the framework will help employers reduce the risks of creating unintentional forms of discrimination and barriers to accessibility as they implement AI hiring technology. Funded by the department’s Office of Disability Employment Policy (ODEP), the initiative will also help workers and job seekers navigate the potential benefits and challenges they may face when encountering AI-enabled technologies.

The framework has 10 focus areas, including practices, goals, and sample activities that employers can adopt in their AI governance and disability-inclusive hiring initiatives. Each area has information on maximizing benefits and managing risks for workers and job seekers when an organization assesses, acquires, or deploys an AI hiring technology.

“The ODEP works with many employers eager to hire people with disabilities and benefit from their talents,” said Taryn Williams, assistant secretary for disability employment policy. “These employers recognize that AI tools can improve recruitment and hiring but may also impact workplace culture and inclusion of disabled employees. The AI & Inclusive Hiring Framework published today charts a clear course for employers to navigate this transformation successfully.”

The initiative aligns with the Biden-Harris administration’s commitment to prevent AI-powered employment tools from hindering U.S. workers’ employment prospects. In October 2022, the White House’s Office of Science and Technology Policy released its Blueprint for an AI Bill of Rights to promote more equitable and inclusive digital hiring practices with workers with disabilities and other underserved communities.

Read Cleanfax Staff's Posts

Cleanfax Staff

Cleanfax provides cleaning and restoration professionals with information designed to help them manage and grow their businesses.

Follow Cleanfax Staff

Related Posts

drinking water in heat

White House Summit on Extreme Heat Calls for New Ideas

Labor / News / Sustainability
Steve Toburen

Avoid Getting Burned By ‘The Check Is In the Mail’ Client

Business Management & Operations / Leadership Tips / Marketing & Sales / Video
Dean Mercado

Top 10 Content Ideas to Boost Your Cleaning Business and Engage Clients

Business Management & Operations / Leadership Tips / Marketing & Sales / Video
Chuck Violand

Craft a Roadmap for Operational Success with Policies, Practices, and Procedures

Business Management & Operations / Leadership Tips / Marketing & Sales / Video
Co-CEOs Pete Bell Bryan Michalsky

Cotton Holdings Plans Leadership Transition With Co-CEOs

New Hires and Appointments / News
Fire burning in building

First Onsite Presents Live Burn and Education Seminar

Community Outreach / Disasters / Fire, Smoke & Contents Restoration / News

Share This Article

Join Our Newsletter

Expert Videos

Popular Content

Screenshot

Concrete Wars: Go to Battle With Ameripolish on Your Side

CoreLogic Straighttalk 800

Efficiency Meets Innovation: CoreLogic Revolutionizes Water Damage Restoration With Mitigate

ServiceMonster

ServiceMonster: All-in-One Client and Job Management Platform Built for Carpet and Floor Cleaners

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation: How to Turbocharge Your Restoration Project Strategies

Erin Hynum

Revolutionizing Restoration: Introducing the DryMAX XL Pro Dehumidifier

Polls

Of the following, which is the most challenging stain for you to remove?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...