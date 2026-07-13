Are You Building a Sales Team or Renting One?
Picture a decision that feels smart in the moment. A sales seat is open, or a budget review is underway, and someone asks why the company should carry a green rep who isn’t producing yet when a senior closer is billing real revenue right now. The math looks obvious. The junior person is a debit; the senior person is a credit. So the junior role gets cut, or is never created in the first place, and everyone congratulates themselves on running a lean operation.
That logic is a trap, and it’s one that business owners almost always spring on themselves. The senior closers who justify the math today are exactly the people who leave, retire, or burn out tomorrow – and if you never developed anyone underneath them, you have no one ready to take the handoff. You didn’t build a sales team. You rented one, and the lease is about to come due.
This Problem Shows Up in Year Three, Not This Quarter
The reason this trap catches so many smart people is that the consequences arrive long after the decision. Cutting the junior role causes no pain this quarter, or next, or maybe even this year. The senior reps are still producing, and the choice looks vindicated. The “80/20 rule” is always correct, right? Then a top producer gives notice, or a key relationship retires from the business, and suddenly there’s a crater where a quarter of your revenue used to be, with no one prepared to fill it.
At that point, you’re back in the hiring market at the worst possible time—recruiting from outside, desperate, and waiting months for a stranger to ramp while the territory goes cold. The efficient-looking decision turns out to have been the expensive one all along.
Renting Costs More Than It Looks
You Already Have a Bench
The good news is that you probably already employ your best future salespeople—they’re just sitting in another department. Customer service is the most obvious and most overlooked source. The people answering your phones already know your products, your customers, and your most common problems, and they’ve been solving those problems under pressure every day. A service rep who’s sharp, curious, and good with people has most of the raw material a salesperson needs. What they’re usually missing is selling skill, which is far easier to teach than product knowledge and customer rapport.
Inside sales, sales support, and operations or technical roles are natural feeders as well. Someone who has spent two years solving customer problems hands-on often understands the buyer’s world better than a candidate hired purely for sales polish. The point isn’t that any one department is the answer—it’s to look at your org chart and ask the question most companies never ask: which of our current people already understand the business and could learn to sell?
Building the Development Program
Now it’s time to dig your well before you’re thirsty. Your development program doesn’t have to be elaborate, but it does have to be deliberate.
Start by defining what a successful salesperson in your organization actually needs to know and do. Most companies have never written this down, which means they have no standard to develop toward. Lay out the skills, activities, and benchmarks that separate a strong rep from a weak one—what builds a healthy funnel, what good questioning looks like, how your buyers actually make decisions. Once that picture exists, developing people toward it becomes a manageable task instead of a hope.
Next, give bench candidates exposure before they ever carry a quota. Let them ride along on calls, pair them with a strong salesperson, and sit in on pipeline reviews. This costs almost nothing, teaches them more than any classroom could, and lets you see how they think before you commit them to a territory.Then invest in real skill-building through actual sales training.
The product knowledge and relationships they bring are the hard parts to teach, and you already have those. What you’re adding is questioning, discovery, and the ability to navigate a buyer through the Buyer’s Journey, and those skills respond to structured practice.
Finally, make the path visible. People won’t develop toward an opportunity they don’t know exists. When your support staff understands that a sales career is a real possibility, you create a retention tool on top of a recruiting pipeline – the ambitious ones stay and grow instead of leaving to find advancement elsewhere.
Your Win
A company that builds bench strength stops living at the mercy of the hiring market. When a seat opens, someone who already knows the business and has been preparing for the moment is ready. Turnover hurts less because the next person up is already in motion, and the quality of the sales force climbs over time because you’re selecting from people whose character you’ve watched firsthand rather than gambling on a polished interview.
You’re going to need salespeople next year, and the year after that. The only question is whether you’ll keep renting them and hoping the senior people never leave—or whether you’ll start building the bench that takes the handoff before you need it.