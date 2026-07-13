Are You Building a Sales Team or Renting One?

Picture a decision that feels smart in the moment. A sales seat is open, or a budget review is underway, and someone asks why the company should carry a green rep who isn’t producing yet when a senior closer is billing real revenue right now. The math looks obvious. The junior person is a debit; the senior person is a credit. So the junior role gets cut, or is never created in the first place, and everyone congratulates themselves on running a lean operation. That logic is a trap, and it’s one that business owners almost always spring on themselves. The senior closers who justify the math today are exactly the people who leave, retire, or burn out tomorrow – and if you never developed anyone underneath them, you have no one ready to take the handoff. You didn’t build a sales team. You rented one, and the lease is about to come due.

This Problem Shows Up in Year Three, Not This Quarter

The reason this trap catches so many smart people is that the consequences arrive long after the decision. Cutting the junior role causes no pain this quarter, or next, or maybe even this year. The senior reps are still producing, and the choice looks vindicated. The “80/20 rule” is always correct, right? Then a top producer gives notice, or a key relationship retires from the business, and suddenly there’s a crater where a quarter of your revenue used to be, with no one prepared to fill it.

At that point, you’re back in the hiring market at the worst possible time—recruiting from outside, desperate, and waiting months for a stranger to ramp while the territory goes cold. The efficient-looking decision turns out to have been the expensive one all along.

Renting Costs More Than It Looks

When you hire a salesperson off the street, you’re betting on incomplete information. You don’t really know how they sell or whether they fit your culture until they’re already on your payroll and in front of your customers. The ramp takes months, the failure rate is high, and an outside hire knows nothing about your business on day one. A good onboarding program (you do have one, right) can fix the knowledge gap, but the time lag still exists. You’re paying them to sell while they’re still learning what they’re selling, and your customers feel every bit of that gap.

A bench solves both problems at once. When you develop salespeople from inside, you’re betting on people you’ve already watched work for months or years. You know their character, and they already know your business cold, so they ramp faster and stumble less when they finally take the field. The green rep who “isn’t producing yet” isn’t a cost to be trimmed—they’re the insurance policy on every senior producer you have.

You Already Have a Bench

The good news is that you probably already employ your best future salespeople—they’re just sitting in another department. Customer service is the most obvious and most overlooked source. The people answering your phones already know your products, your customers, and your most common problems, and they’ve been solving those problems under pressure every day. A service rep who’s sharp, curious, and good with people has most of the raw material a salesperson needs. What they’re usually missing is selling skill, which is far easier to teach than product knowledge and customer rapport. Inside sales, sales support, and operations or technical roles are natural feeders as well. Someone who has spent two years solving customer problems hands-on often understands the buyer’s world better than a candidate hired purely for sales polish. The point isn’t that any one department is the answer—it’s to look at your org chart and ask the question most companies never ask: which of our current people already understand the business and could learn to sell?

Building the Development Program