ARCSI Rebrands as ISSA Residential

The Association of Residential Cleaning Services International (ARCSI), a Division of ISSA, has formally rebranded as ISSA Residential. This move is designed to strengthen the association’s residential cleaning members as active participants of the greater ISSA membership community, which represents the entire cleaning industry value chain.

Members that previously joined the association under the ARCSI name will immediately transition their membership to ISSA rather than maintaining a separate division identity. While the name changes, the core values remain the same by continuing to prioritize the needs and concerns of the residential cleaning community, and provide the resources, support, and networking opportunities members expect.

“ISSA Residential membership provides a vibrant professional community and continues to strive to be the competitive advantage for residential cleaning companies by delivering valuable tools, content, education and certifications, networking, and commercial opportunities,” said ISSA Residential Program Manager Erin Lasch. “Additionally, we will be the leading voice of the profession by advocating for government policies that align with our members’ needs.”

ISSA Residential members represent a flourishing and essential community within the worldwide cleaning association. They complement the entire industry value chain and connect the residential segment to an influential consumer audience.

The ISSA Residential Cleaning Council, a group of volunteer ISSA Residential-member business leaders, has been instrumental in leading this transition.

“The residential cleaning community has become more connected than ever to everything happening at ISSA and taking advantage of the many resources available to them,” said ISSA Residential Cleaning Council Chair Jeannie Henderson. “The timing is perfect to clarify who we are within the association—we are the home cleaners for the worldwide cleaning industry.”

ISSA Residential will continue to focus on residential cleaning companies by:

Facilitating ongoing education, networking, and commercial opportunities for members

Providing members with the highest quality, industry-specific, relevant news, content, and information

Offering the most widely accepted resources for professional best practices to help members establish the scientific connection on cleaning for health

Leading the way to establish a global residential cleaning community.

PLUS: Tune into the below Straight Talk! video to learn more about ARCSI’s new brand identity.