Aramsco Acquires Florida Distributor

June 21, 2023Cleanfax Staff
Fort Pierce, FL

Aramsco has purchased Traffic Supplies & Distribution (TSD) for an undisclosed amount.

Aramsco’s acquisition of TSD expands the company’s presence in the traffic control, safety, and pavement market. Based in Fort Pierce and Sanford, Florida, TSD distributes pavement marking materials, traffic signs, and other related products to specialty contractors and government agencies.

“The TSD team is an excellent addition to the Aramsco family as we continue to build our footprint in the pavement marking and traffic safety market. We’re thrilled about the opportunity to work together and want to welcome all of TSD’s customers, employees, and supply partners to the Aramsco family,” said Andrew Liebert, Aramsco executive vice president.

