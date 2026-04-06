Angelina Dixson: How the IICRC Markets the Value of Certification

What does marketing look like inside the IICRC—and why does it matter?

In this episode of Unscripted, an IICRC video production, Angelina Dixson, Marketing Supervisor at the IICRC, pulls back the curtain on what it takes to market an entire industry’s gold standard. From graphic design and social media to email campaigns and cross-department collaboration, Dixson and her team serve as the voice of the organization—translating the work of standards developers, certification bodies, and industry leaders into messaging that resonates with professionals and consumers alike.

The scope of that work is broader than most people realize. Every certification launch, every new or revised standard, every event and industry initiative needs to be communicated clearly and consistently to a global audience. That means Dixson’s team isn’t just creating content—they’re building awareness, shaping perception, and reinforcing the value of what the IICRC represents across every channel they touch.

A key focus right now: consumer awareness. Most homeowners and business owners have no idea what IICRC certification means—or why it should matter when they’re choosing who to call after a flood, a fire, or a mold problem. Closing that gap is one of marketing’s most important jobs. That means helping everyday consumers understand the importance of working with certified professionals and giving them the tools to find those professionals quickly and confidently through the IICRC Global Locator.

For cleaning and restoration contractors, that investment in consumer education isn’t just good for the industry in the abstract—it directly supports the businesses of certified professionals by driving more informed hiring decisions at the consumer level.

This episode is a quick but revealing behind-the-scenes look at how marketing supports the industry from the inside out, and how the right messaging, delivered consistently, helps elevate trust, credibility, and connection across the entire cleaning and restoration profession.