An Industry United: Trade Associations Create Alliance to Help During Emergencies

ISSA and NORMI have formed a collaboration to help coordinate effective emergency response efforts for disasters such as hurricanes and floods.

ISSA, the worldwide cleaning industry association, and NORMI, the National Organization of Remediators & Microbial Inspectors, have come together in a united project to create a resource to help anyone impacted by hurricanes, tornadoes, or other natural disasters. Are you a dedicated professional in the Indoor Air quality industry, mold assessment and remediation, home inspection, water mitigation, construction, or a related field? By joining us, you’ll play a crucial role in helping communities recover and rebuild, ensuring safe and health environments for those affected.

Learn more at https://www.normiproetf.com/join-the-normipro-environmental-tasc-force/