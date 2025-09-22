An Immigrant’s Journey: From Caracas to the Gulf Coast

When Jesús Miranda left Caracas, Venezuela, for the U.S. in 2017, he wasn’t chasing opportunity. He was searching for meaning. That pursuit led him into the disaster restoration industry, where he now serves as a certified bio-recovery technician and project director at First Onsite, directing biohazard response teams across the Gulf Coast.

“I was born and raised in Caracas, Venezuela,” Miranda said. “I actually learned English in the city of Caracas, and then I got here, and I was like, ‘Yeah, I know English!’ And then I was like, ‘What’s going on with these new words?’”

That adjustment—learning not just a new language, but a new culture—became part of his resilience. He described the move as a leap of faith, one that required persistence more than perfection.

“Step by step, I want a career and a life with a meaning, with a purpose,” Miranda explained. “Restoration gave me that opportunity. And I think that the biggest lesson that I learned is consistency. And essentially, consistency matters more than perfection.”

Like many immigrants, Miranda started with demanding jobs in difficult conditions. Early on, he worked without proper training or protective equipment, an experience that left a lasting impression.

“Those experiences taught me how it feels not to be prepared or protected,” he said. “That’s actually a huge key point right there. I promised myself, I will never let others to actually feel that, you know, that experience, that perspective of, ‘Hey, what’s going on with me or who’s looking out for me at the end of the day?’”

At First Onsite, he found mentorship, safety guidance, and the kind of leadership he now works to pass along. “That guidance and mentorship were a huge turning point for me,” Miranda said. There’s no doubt about that.”

Today, Miranda leads teams into sensitive environments, such as trauma sites, crime scenes, and areas with infectious hazards, where the work demands both technical expertise and human compassion. “The technical side, it gets the job done, but the human side is the one that leads a real impact,” he said.

Miranda added that he tells his team all the time, “This is not just a job. This is not just a number. Let’s do this in the right way. You do have individuals out there who actually went through some shocking events. We have to just be kind, be human. We don’t have to talk about what happened.”

He stresses empathy not just for clients, but for his own team. Some workers aren’t suited for biohazard response, and he makes space for those conversations.

“Not everybody’s built for this kind of work,” Miranda explained. “And let’s be honest about that. I’m not going to… force anybody to do anything they don’t want to do.”

Miranda knows his story reflects the broader immigrant experience: Seeking a better life, contributing to society, and chasing the American dream the right way.

“Don’t let fear of setbacks stop you, and then every challenge is proof that you’re still moving forward,” he said. “Every step builds a foundation that you’re stronger, and then you’re looking for something bigger.”

That perspective, forged through resilience and reinforced by mentorship, now fuels his leadership at First Onsite. For Miranda, restoration is more than a career. It’s a calling. “If you have the resilience and you have the strength enough, let me tell you, restoration is going to change your life.”

For more video content by Cleanfax, check out the Cleanfax Video page and start learning invaluable cleaning and restoration tips today.

Subscribe or update your subscription to Cleanfax.

Become an ISSA member to manage and grow your restoration company

ISSA membership provides unparalleled opportunities to improve your operations, boost your profits, and make valuable connections. Learn more about the benefits that are in store for you as an ISSA member by viewing the ISSA membership form page today!