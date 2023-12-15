American Restoration Announces Integration of Property Restoration Acquisitions

Via a recent press release, American Restoration Operations, LLC, a property restoration, mitigation, and reconstruction services company, has announced the integration of its operations across the company’s stable of local businesses that it has acquired over the past four years.

Since 2019, American Restoration has acquired eight longstanding, locally owned full-service restoration brands across the United States, with a geographic footprint that spans 10 states from Georgia to Alaska. The eight brands have been in operation for an average of 34 years with services covering water, fire and smoke damage, mold remediation, environmental services, restoration and reconstruction, and contents recovery within both the residential and commercial sectors.

Over the past year, the company has been focused on integrating the brands and all 22 locations in order to support its rapid growth, improve efficiencies, better share expertise and resources, bring more value to its employees, and operate as one organization. American Restoration is now fully integrated across all locations in the areas of operations and financial systems, employee benefits, an industry-leading customer relationship management (CRM) platform for customer and sales data, safety training and procedures, best practices and a unified mission and values. The company has also signed its first national account, another key objective in leveraging its expertise across a broad range of property damage services and growing market coverage.

“We are excited about the growth of American Restoration in recent years, and now on top of that, the operational integration and new platform that unites and supports all of our brands,” said Dan Tarantin, American Restoration CEO. “Our model of building a strong family of deeply rooted property restoration brands allows each of our offices to remain locally focused in serving their customers, while our investment in new systems integrates all of our brands and makes them, and the company, more efficient overall. It’s really the best of both worlds.”

The American Restoration family of brands includes A&J Property Restoration, American Restoration Water & Fire, Cavalry Construction & Restoration, Charter Construction, Paces Restoration, Restore Restoration & Construction, TCM Restoration & Cleaning and Utah Disaster Kleenup. For more information, visit www.amrestoration.com.